Video shows car fly off High Five interchange in Dallas, leading to deadly crash

A car flew off of a ramp on the High Five interchange in Dallas during Monday's afternoon rush hour, leaving the driver dead, officials said.

TxDOT camera video of the incident shows a dark colored sedan rolling over the side rail on the ramp from eastbound I-635 to northbound U.S. 75 and falling dozens of feet to a grassy shoulder area below.

TxDOT

The Dallas Police Department said the sedan was involved in a crash with another vehicle which remained at the scene. The TxDOT video appears to show a grey or silver pickup truck that was behind the sedan as it went over the railing pull over following the crash, although it was unclear whether the pickup truck was involved.

On Wednesday morning, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as 60-year-old Juan Hernandez Paez Sr.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the crash.