Video shows Dallas officers shooting man accused of pointing gun at random cars

Video released of Dallas officers taking down man accused of pointing a gun at random cars

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has released video of officers shooting a man accused of pointing a gun at random cars on Tuesday. It's the first shooting of the year by Dallas officers.

It happened at the 11000 block of Joaquin Drive, in northeast Dallas.

"There's a guy out there pointing a gun at people's cars and I just heard a couple gunshots," reported one 911 caller.

"There's a guy with a gun at Joaquin and, oh, shoot. He's shooting. He's shooting. Aaa!" yelled another.

A pair of patrol officers were the first to find 52-year-old Michael Alonso standing on a neighborhood street with his gun drawn. In English and Spanish, they ordered him to get down, but when he failed to drop the gun, they shot him, striking him at least once.

The video showed how they handcuffed him and then provided first aid.

The shooting took place around 3:20 p.m., just as a nearby elementary school was getting out for the day.

Alonso survived and will be charged with deadly conduct, according to Dallas police.

The officers involved have been placed on paid leave, which is standard policy after a shooting.