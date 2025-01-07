Suspect shot by Dallas police after pointing a gun at officers near White Rock Lake, police say

DALLAS — A man is in the hospital after police say he pointed a gun at officers responding to reports of allegedly threatening behavior near White Rock Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas police received several calls reporting a man pointing a gun at people in the 11000 block of Joaquin Drive, near White Rock Lake.

CBS News Texas

Responding officers arrived around 3:20 p.m. and found the suspect holding a gun, according to Dallas PD.

Dallas police said the officers "gave loud commands" for the suspect to drop the weapon before he pointed at the officers and an officer shot him.

Dallas PD said officers immediately performed first aid until Dallas Fire Rescue arrived and took the suspect to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

The shooting happened not far from Casa View Elementary School, part of the Dallas Independent School District. Dallas ISD students returned to school from winter break on Tuesday. Dallas ISD said students had already been released from the elementary school for the day and it was not affected. Dallas ISD also said no one from the school was involved in the shooting.

Dallas PD said no officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.