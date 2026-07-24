Victim identified in fatal train crash involving FedEx truck north of Itasca

Authorities have identified the passenger killed when a FedEx truck was struck by a train Thursday north of Itasca.

Sheldon Gutierrez‑Rangel, 25, of Dallas, died in the crash, which occurred about 2 p.m. near State Highway 81 and County Road 418, roughly 40 miles south of Fort Worth and 60 miles southwest of Dallas.

The driver of FedEx's Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the Sprinter was traveling west on a private drive when it was struck by a Union Pacific train while crossing the tracks. No derailment occurred.

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According to the Covington Volunteer Fire Department, which provided mutual aid, a firefighter suffered a "heat‑related emergency" and was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital.

"We are very pleased to report that our firefighter is home recovering," Covington VFD said. "We appreciate the outreach and prayers from everyone."

CBS News Texas will provide updates when more information becomes available.