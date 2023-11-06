Watch CBS News
Veteran Dallas police officer Ruben Lozano arrested following domestic violence accusation

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 14 year veteran of the Dallas Police Department is on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with family violence. 

Sergeant Ruben Lozano was taken into custody on Nov. 5 on warrants out of the Irving Police Department.

Lozano, who's assigned to the Central Business District, was off-duty at the time of the offense, police said.

Internal Affairs is investigating. 

First published on November 6, 2023 / 12:37 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

