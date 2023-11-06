Veteran Dallas police officer Ruben Lozano arrested following domestic violence accusation
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 14 year veteran of the Dallas Police Department is on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with family violence.
Sergeant Ruben Lozano was taken into custody on Nov. 5 on warrants out of the Irving Police Department.
Lozano, who's assigned to the Central Business District, was off-duty at the time of the offense, police said.
Internal Affairs is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.