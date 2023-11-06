Veteran Dallas police officer Ruben Lozano arrested following domestic violence accusation

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 14 year veteran of the Dallas Police Department is on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with family violence.

Sergeant Ruben Lozano was taken into custody on Nov. 5 on warrants out of the Irving Police Department.

Lozano, who's assigned to the Central Business District, was off-duty at the time of the offense, police said.

Internal Affairs is investigating.