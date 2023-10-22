Watch CBS News
Very warm night, sprinkles by morning

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The forecast is this week is quite different from the weather we have had this summer and fall. 

First off, I remind you we are in extreme and exceptional drought over large parts of North Texas.

We've had eight months in a row of below-normal rainfall before daily rain chances for the last full week of October.

The last time we had four days in a row of measurable precipitation at DFW was the snow/ice on the last two days of January and the first two days of February.

It starts as sprinkles Monday morning, then some occasional showers/storms under cloudy skies by afternoon. The best rain chance looks to arrive Wednesday afternoon and night. Chances should taper back heading into the weekend.

Severe weather is not expected this week, although heavy rain in some spots is certainly possible.

Much colder air is waiting in the wings for this weather pattern to move east of us. We could end up with daytime highs in the low 60s to upper 50s the following week. 

Halloween? Right now (nine days out does require a crystal ball) we are calling for rain during the day. The rain should clear and it will be windy by Trick-or-Treat time.

Here is the 7-day. A week of rain chances is something we haven't seen much this year.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

