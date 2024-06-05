Van Zandt County commissioner killed, wife injured after tree falls on truck during storms

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — East of Dallas, Van Zandt County is mourning the death of Commissioner Virgil Melton.

Van Zandt County commissioner Virgil Melton Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial, Faith's Photography

The 76-year-old was driving home Monday when storms suddenly brought a tree crashing down onto his truck.

"What has been described as a freak accident can be reconciled as God's providence because He knows when we take our last breath ... As we walk the path of grief we celebrate that our lives were better because of Virgil Melton," The Van Zandt County Veterans Memorial said in a statement.

His wife Janice, 73, who was in the passenger seat, was badly hurt. Van Zandt County is now flying flags at half-staff in memory of the marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient.