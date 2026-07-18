Nearly 200 birds seized, East Texas man arrested in raid on alleged cockfighting ring east of Dallas, the SPCA says

Authorities raided an alleged cockfighting operation in Van Zandt County, about 70 miles east of Dallas, on Thursday, arresting an East Texas man and seizing nearly 200 birds, the SPCA of Texas said.

Justin Blake Hart of Grand Saline has been charged with cockfighting, a state jail felony, according to the SPCA and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.

Of the birds seized, officials said 174 were roosters, and seven were hens. Authorities also took possession of $55,000 in cash, cockfighting paraphernalia, specialized bird‑transport equipment, vehicles and trailers, and electronic devices.

The SPCA called cockfighting a "violent blood sport" using birds conditioned to fight, frequently with "knives or gaffs attached to their legs."

Justin Blake Hart of Grand Saline SPCA of Texas

"Cockfighting is a cruel and illegal activity that's often connected to organized crime and other criminal activity that threatens the safety of our communities," said Courtney Burns, chief investigator of the SPCA of Texas' Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit.

"These investigations can take months of coordination, and we're thankful for the partnership of the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office," Burns said. "By working together, we are able to uncover illegal bird fighting operations and hold those responsible for this cruelty accountable under the law."

The birds were taken to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas for veterinary care pending legal proceedings, the SPCA said.

A civil custody hearing is set for July 22 before Judge Wade McMillan, justice of the peace for Precinct 2 in Canton.

According to the SPCA, cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states.

In Texas, causing birds to fight or using property for cockfighting is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. Possessing, manufacturing, or selling cockfighting paraphernalia – as well as owning or training roosters for fighting — is a Class A misdemeanor. Attending a cockfight is a Class C misdemeanor.

The criminal investigation is continuing, authorities said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.