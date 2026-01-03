Venezuela strikes continue long history of U.S. military interventions in Latin America

When the United States launched a "large scale strike" by military forces in Venezuela on Saturday, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, it followed a long history of U.S. military interventions in Latin America.

President Trump said the U.S. would "run the country" of Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition." Maduro, meanwhile, is being brought to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to alleged narco-terrorism.

Here are the major U.S. interventions in Latin America since the Cold War.



1954: Guatemala

On June 27, 1954, Colonel Jacobo Arbenz Guzman, then-president of Guatemala, was driven from power by mercenaries trained and financed by Washington, after a land reform that threatened the interests of the powerful U.S. company United Fruit Corporation (later Chiquita Brands).

In 2003, the U.S. officially acknowledged the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's role in this coup, in the name of fighting communism.



Two men are targeted by the rebel army who overthrew the government of Colonel Jacobo Arbenz Guzman. Guatemala, 1954. Mondadori Portfolio\Mondadori via Getty Images

1961: Cuba

From April 15 to 19, 1961, about 1,400 Cuban exiles were trained by the CIA and they launched the Bay of Pigs invasion to liberate Cuba. The plan was to use exiles to overthrow Fidel Castro's communist government.

At the time, there was a strong fear of the Soviet Union. But the mission went horribly wrong and became a black eye for both the administrations of Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.

The fighting left more than 100 people on each side.

After the Bay of Pigs, the CIA tried to hatch more plots to overthrow Castro that included poisoning his cigar, among other implausible ideas. Other plans were in place under a Kennedy administration plan called "Operation Mongoose."

No other attack of that magnitude was ever launched against Castro after the April 1961 Bay of Pigs fiasco.



Members of Castro's militia in the Escambry Mountain area of Cuba during the U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion. Three Lions / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

1965: Dominican Republic

In 1965, citing a "communist threat" in the Dominican Republic, the U.S. sent Marines and paratroopers to Santo Domingo to crush an uprising in support of Juan Bosch, a leftist president ousted by generals in 1963.

1970s: Support for dictatorships

Washington backed several military dictatorships in Latin America during the 1970s, seeing them as a bulwark against left-wing armed movements in a world divided by Cold War rivalries.

It actively assisted Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet during the September 11, 1973 coup against leftist President Salvador Allende.

U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger supported the Argentine junta in 1976, encouraging it to quickly end its "dirty war," according to U.S. documents declassified in 2003. At least 10,000 Argentine dissidents disappeared during that time.

Augusto Pinochet Ugarte. Keystone / Getty Images

In the 1970s and 1980s, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil joined forces to eliminate left-wing opponents under "Operation Condor," with tacit U.S. support.



1979: Nicaragua

In 1979, the Sandinista rebellion overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza in Nicaragua. U.S. President Ronald Reagan, concerned about Managua's alignment with Cuba and the Soviet Union, secretly authorised the CIA to provide $20 million in aid to the counterrevolutionaries, the Contras, partly funded by the illegal sale of arms to Iran.

The Nicaraguan civil war lasted until April 1990 and claimed 50,000 lives.

Sandinista rebels ride a small tank in the main square of Managua, Nicaragua on June 20, 1979. Bettmann / Getty Images

1980: El Salvador

President Reagan also sent military advisers to El Salvador to crush the rebellion of the Farabundo Marta­ National Liberation Front, or FMLN, in a civil war that lasted for 12 years and resulted in 72,000 deaths.

1983: Grenada

On October 25, 1983, U.S. Marines and Rangers intervened on the island of Grenada after Prime Minister Maurice Bishop was assassinated by a far-left junta, and as Cubans were expanding the airport, presumably to accommodate military aircraft.

At the request of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Reagan launched Operation "Urgent Fury" with the stated goal of protecting a thousand U.S. citizens.

The operation, widely deplored by the United Nations General Assembly, ended on November 3, with more than 100 dead.

A US armored personnel carrier patrols the streets of St. George's, Grenada during the Grenada Invasion in 1983. Bettmann / Getty Images

1989: Panama

Maduro's capture came 36 years to the day after U.S. forces arrested former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega. Noriega rose to prominence in Panama's military government before taking control in 1985. He spent years on the CIA's payroll, assisting U.S. interests in Latin America, before falling out of favor with Washington in the late 1980s.

Then-President George H.W. Bush ordered the U.S. military to invade Panama in late 1989, sending 24,000 troops to topple Noriega's government. The operation left 23 American soldiers dead and hundreds more injured. "Operation Just Cause" officially left 500 dead in total. NGOs have listed the toll in the thousands.

Noriega hid out in the Vatican embassy before surrendering to U.S. authorities on Jan. 3, 1990. He was taken to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges. His fall led to the end of Panama's military dictatorship. He spent more than 20 years in prison in the United States, then was extradited to France and Panama. He died in 2017.