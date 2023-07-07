UPS employees ready to strike if demands aren't met

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Friday morning, UPS workers held a practice picket and said if a new contract isn't made they will walk off the job and onto the picket line.

The DFW Teamsters Local Union 767 say it's seeking higher pay and better working conditions. And if a deal is not made by July 31, millions of deliveries handled by UPS could be a risk.

DFW Teamsters President David Reeves says the company should agree to their demands, especially since workers risked their lives to keep packages moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our members have worked tirelessly and put their safety aside the last several years while the company has made record profits throughout the pandemic, and the shipping needs have gone up throughout the country," Reeves said. "Our members have put themselves on the line while the company has profited billions of dollars. At the end of the day, it's time for the company to show employees what they mean to them."



UPS released the following statement: The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay. We have nearly a month left to negotiate. We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table. Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy. Only our non-union competitors benefit from the Teamsters' actions.

We're proud of what we've put forward in these negotiations, which deliver wins for our people. The Teamsters should return to the table to finalize this deal.

The last time UPS workers went on strike was more than 20 years ago—costing the company hundreds of millions of dollars.