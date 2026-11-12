UNT Dallas law professor credits students with saving his life after heart attack in class

A University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law professor is crediting his students with saving his life after he suffered a heart attack during class.

Professor Mike Maslanka was teaching when he began feeling seriously ill and told his students he could not finish the class. He was rushed to Baylor's emergency room, about a mile away, where doctors delivered two electric shocks to his heart.

But Maslanka believes he might never have reached the hospital alive without his students' quick actions.

"The students saved my life. If the students had not been able to perform CPR when they did, I would have not been able to go to the emergency room and be shocked. They're heroes," he said.

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Among those who jumped into action was Matthew Milton, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and current law student.

Despite his military background, Milton said he first learned CPR as a teenager.

When his professor collapsed, he relied on that training to help keep him alive.

"I felt it – I felt breaking his ribs, but I knew it was the right thing to do. I knew it was about keeping him alive," Milton said.

Other students sprang into action, calling 911, coordinating with emergency responders and helping guide the ambulance crew into the school.

"They kept their heads about them," Maslanka said. "They went out to meet the ambulance to bring them into the school. And then another group, a third group, they prayed."

Law student Daniela Sanchez was among those helping coordinate the emergency response. She called 911 and met the ambulance, but she also turned to her faith as the situation unfolded.

"I didn't remember, not a verse, but I said, 'Father God, in the name of Jesus, I declare victory and healing over this body,'" Sanchez said.

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Days later, several students visited Maslanka in the hospital, creating another unforgettable moment for the longtime educator.

"Three of the students in the logistics group came to visit me in the hospital," he said. "And it was very emotional for me."

Maslanka, who has spent his career teaching and mentoring students, said he hopes his students' actions will inspire others to learn CPR and be willing to help someone in an emergency.

For Maslanka, their response meant more than simply surviving a medical crisis. It gave him another chance at life.

"There was a tomorrow for me because of my students," Maslanka said. "Every day is a lifetime. If we don't do well today, we have a chance tomorrow. And those students gave me a chance because tomorrow is here and I'm here."