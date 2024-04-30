University of North Texas students plan campus walkout over war in Gaza

DENTON — Protests supporting Gaza and student free speech are reaching North Texas.

There have been ongoing protests at the University of Texas at Austin and another one is expected at the University of North Texas Tuesday afternoon.

A student group announced plans to hold a walkout at the university's library mall at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The announcement did not specify any specific demands, but organizers said they were standing in solidarity with Gaza.

The call to action says students from other university campuses have had their freedom of speech violated and have been wrongfully arrested. Some of those arrests came from the UT Austin campus last night. Demonstrators attempted to establish an encampment, and that's when police got involved, pulling protesters out of the encampment and reportedly using pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

The university said police found strategically placed tools, tents and rocks around the encampment.

Gov. Greg Abbott said on social media, "No encampments are being allowed. Instead, arrests are being made."