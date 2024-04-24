At least 20 protesters arrested at UT Austin: "These protesters belong in jail," Abbott says

Several protesters arrested at UT Austin: "These protesters belong in jail," Abbott says

AUSTIN — Rising tensions on school campuses across the country over the Israel-Hamas reached university campuses here in Texas.

Hundreds of students at the University of Texas at Austin walked out of class in support of Palestine. Many held up signs calling for a ceasefire or more help for Gaza.

Dozens of state troopers in riot gear asked the students to disperse. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said law enforcement officers arrested more than 20 people on the UT campus.

Protesters were heard chanting, "Release our students."

"Arrests being made right now & will continue until the crowd disperses," Gov. Greg Abbott said via social media. "These protesters belong in jail. Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period. Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled."

Protesters are demanding the university system divest from companies that manufacture machinery used in war.

DPS said it responded to the UT campus in Austin Wednesday at the request of the University and at the direction of Gov. Abbott "to prevent any unlawful assembly and to support UT Police in maintaining the peace by arresting anyone engaging in any sort of criminal activity, including criminal trespass."

"While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue adjusting operations as needed in order to assist our law enforcement partners and maintain the public's safety," DPS said in a statement. "The department is committed to proactively protecting the people and property of Texas."