Trump says he expects Congress to extend federal takeover of D.C. police beyond 30-day limit

Washington — President Trump said Wednesday that the White House will seek "long-term extensions" from Congress to maintain control of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, part of the president's push to crack down on crime in the nation's capital.

"I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump announced the deployment of members of the National Guard to D.C. on Monday and said the federal government would also take control of the D.C. police. In an executive order Monday, the president directed the D.C. mayor to provide the services of the Metropolitan Police Department for federal use "for the maximum period permitted under section 740 of the Home Rule Act."

The 1973 law allows the president to require the D.C. mayor to provide "such services of the Metropolitan Police force as the President may deem necessary and appropriate" for a period of 48 hours, a deadline that can be extended by up to 30 days by notifying Congress, which the president has done. Any extension beyond 30 days requires a joint resolution passed by the House and Senate.

President Trump speaks during an event at the Kennedy Center on Aug. 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Speaking at the Kennedy Center, Mr. Trump said he expects Congress to extend the federal takeover, saying, "We think the Republicans will do it almost unanimously."

"We're going to need a crime bill that we're going to be putting in and it's going to pertain initially to D.C.," Mr. Trump said. "We're going to be asking for extensions on that, long-term extensions, because you can't have 30 days."

Although Republicans have majorities in both the House and Senate, the extension would require the support of at least seven Democrats to advance, since most legislation functions under a 60-vote threshold in the upper chamber, where Republicans control 53 seats.

The president said he could extend the takeover without Congress' help "if it's a national emergency," but he said, "I don't want to call a national emergency."

"If I have to, I will," Mr. Trump added. "But I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously."

According to local police data, violent crime in D.C. has been declining for the last year and a half after spiking in 2023. Robberies have dropped by 28% this year and overall violent crime is down 26%, as of Aug. 11. The Justice Department said violent crime in the capital city hit its lowest level in more than 30 years last year.