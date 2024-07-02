Watch CBS News
Triple-digit temperatures persist across North Texas

By Scott Padgett

Weather alert issued due to excessive heat warning for parts of North Texas
Weather alert issued due to excessive heat warning for parts of North Texas 02:45

NORTH TEXAS – Another day of dangerous heat is in the forecast. 

Before 6 a.m., feels-like temperatures reached 90 degrees.  

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of North Texas, including Kaufman, Hunt and Fannin counties, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

East of the I-35 corridor, feels-like temperatures could reach 112 degrees. 

A heat advisory is in effect for most of North Texas not included in the excessive heat warning area, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Feels-like temperatures in the heat advisory area could reach as high as 109 degrees. 

The heat dome in place over much of the southern U.S. will start to break down later this week, bringing a cold front to North Texas Thursday night. The cold front will bring rain and storm chances heading into the weekend.

With the dangerous heat, it's important to know the difference between heat-related illnesses.

Listen to your body and remember to:

  • Limit your time outdoors
  • Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles
  • Drink plenty of water, even if you're not thirsty
  • Take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
