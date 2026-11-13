Travelers grounded in DFW scramble for a way out after nationwide flight shutdown

The flights stopped. The frustration remained grounded, too.

For travelers stranded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, getting home became a test of patience, persistence and just how far they were willing to go.

A nationwide ground stop triggered by what federal officials described as a telecommunications outage disrupted air travel, leaving passengers searching for answers, alternative flights and, in some cases, rental cars for journeys that would take nearly an entire day.

American Airlines said the disruption lasted five hours. But for passengers caught in the chaos, the impact could stretch well beyond the time planes spent on the ground.

A trip to Dallas turns into a travel nightmare

For a group of coworkers from Wisconsin, Dallas was supposed to be the final stop before heading home from a conference.

Instead, their departure became a moving target.

"Well, one group had a flight going out at three. Then it got delayed and then it got delayed again, and then the gate switched," traveler Mary Gut recalled. "And then right after that, someone from our group saw the national shutdown."

The news brought their travel plans to a standstill.

Flights were grounded. Departure boards offered no reassurance. And passengers who expected to be in the air were suddenly weighing options on the ground.

Justin Popivich, another traveler in the group, described the moment reality set in.

"So it was kind of like a pause moment to try to figure out, all right, is it real? And then what are we going to do from here?"

The answer was anything but simple.

When the planes stop, the race for rental cars begins

With flights grounded, travelers turned to the roads. But finding another way home presented a new set of obstacles.

"Wait it out, rent a car?" Popivich said. "We tried buses, but they were sold out."

Members of the group began searching for available rental vehicles, hoping to avoid spending another night away from home.

For the Wisconsin travelers, driving meant approximately 14 hours on the road.

For another group of coworkers trying to reach Pittsburgh, the alternative was even more daunting: an 18- to 19-hour drive.

And their travel troubles extended far beyond Texas.

"We have a lot of people who are stuck in Cabo right now. We have a lot of people stuck in different cities, a lot of people at the airport who got hotels nearby and also renting cars," one traveler explained.

The disruption created a domino effect, separating coworkers across cities and leaving travelers to make their own arrangements.

Some booked hotels. Others searched for buses. Many joined long rental car lines, hoping a set of keys could accomplish what an airline ticket suddenly could not.

A ground stop lifted, but uncertainty remained

For Kimberly Borchert, the decision to drive was already taking shape when the ground stop was lifted.

She was standing in line for a rental car. Rather than gamble on another flight delay, Borchert considered turning the unexpected journey into an opportunity.

"We thought we'd just take advantage, get to where we need to go, and maybe see some new places," she said.

It was a different outlook on a difficult travel day.

For others, the lifting of the ground stop offered a chance to rebook and get back into the air. But restarting flights did not mean the disruption was over.

Airlines still faced the complicated task of recovering schedules, repositioning aircraft and crews, and accommodating passengers whose travel plans had been upended.

What American Airlines passengers should know

American Airlines warned travelers to expect residual delays and cancellations as recovery efforts continued into the night and the following day.

Passengers were encouraged to check the American Airlines app for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.

The airline's initial recovery priorities included flights serving non-hub cities and international destinations. For travelers, that meant a return to normal operations would not happen all at once.

Some passengers could get home by air. Others would have to rebook, spend another night in a hotel or commit to hours behind the wheel.

The long road home

At DFW Airport, the shutdown exposed just how quickly a routine trip can unravel when a major piece of the nation's aviation system stops working.

A five-hour disruption was enough to turn airport terminals into waiting rooms, rental car counters into lifelines and short flights into cross-country road trips.

For the stranded Wisconsin travelers, the mission remained unchanged: get home.

Whether that meant waiting for another flight, finding a rental car or making an exhausting drive, Mary Gut summed up the group's determination in six words.

"Trains, planes and automobiles. We'll get there."

The skies were reopening.

But for many travelers, the journey home was still a long way from over.