Travelers deal with delays, cancelations at DFW International Airport after national ground stop

Thousands of passengers are dealing with the ripple effect of Friday's national ground stop.

Significant flight delays and cancelations are affecting airspace on Saturday and causing lots of headaches for fliers.

Chris Gonzales didn't plan on spending hours on the floor at DFW International Airport. He's trying to get to Louisville to watch a hockey game with his brother.

"I got in yesterday and got into the plane, and they were like, 'We're going to be about an hour delayed.' Then that's when the news started rolling out that it was probably going to be more than an hour, and the flight ended up being canceled," Gonzales said.

The California native had a layover at DFW Airport. He came back for his rescheduled flight on Saturday, but that didn't go any better.

"I got here this morning, checked in and got to security and found out that it was canceled, so now I'm rebooked on another flight for later on tonight," Gonzales said.

Cyrus Ramey spent the night at a hotel with his 8-month-old son after their flight was delayed for eight hours. He's trying to get back home to Bozeman, Montana.

"I ended up calling nine different hotels trying to find a room for this little guy and me. I came back this morning and had to book a flight with a completely different airline," Ramey said.

Stephen Story's flight from Oklahoma was canceled, so he decided to hit the road.

"We ended up getting a road trip, and then we were able to finally get back here and be in Shreveport this morning. It definitely caused some stir in those plans," Story said.

The fliers CBS News Texas spoke with have mixed feelings about the upcoming holiday travel season after the national ground stop. Some say they feel optimistic, while others are anxious about something like this happening again.

"I'm a little hesitant on that right now. I'm not quite sure," Story said. "Hopefully things will be smooth and with the holidays coming up, and everybody can get to their destination safely and avoid further issues."

"I try not to travel during the holidays because I know that it is packed, but we do the best we can," traveler Edee Hanson said.

"They know what caused the issue," Gonzales said. "Hopefully this new software that they're bringing in will be better, and they can kind of get things up and running again a lot more smoothly."

Luckily for Gonzales, he has friends he can stay with in the Dallas area, and he hopes the third time is the charm.