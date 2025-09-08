Train slams into double-decker bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people and injuring dozens

A freight train slammed into a double-decker bus in Mexico early Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 45, authorities said.

The crash took place in an industrial area of warehouses and factories in the town of Atlacomulco, about 80 miles northwest of Mexico City.

The state of Mexico's civil defense agency said via X that authorities were still working at the site of the crash.

The bus from the Herradura de Plata line was ripped apart by the collision. The company did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment.

Soldiers and rescue personal work the scene of a deadly accident where a freight train slammed into a double-deck bus in Atlacomulco, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. Ramses Mercado Valdes / AP

City officials in Atlacomulco asked residents to refrain from going to the site of the collision and offered their condolences to the families of the victims who died.

"We express our sincere solidarity to the families affected at this time," a statement posted on social media said.

Authorities did not immediately give details about how the accident occurred. One video circulated on social platforms showed the bus in heavy traffic slowly moving across the train tracks when the fast-moving train suddenly appeared out of frame, ramming the bus at its midpoint. The train's momentum carried the bus down the tracks and out of frame.

There were no visible crossing gates or other signals. Just before the crash, cars could be seen crossing the tracks as traffic advanced.

Cars going in the other direction stopped crossing the tracks at the time the bus drove onto them, though a motorcycle scooted across seconds before the crash. The train hit the passenger side of the bus.

Another video showed the bus at rest to the side of the tracks. The roof of the bus was gone and people could be seen moving on the top level as the train slowed to a stop.

A woman could be heard crying, "Help me, help me."

This infographic shows where a train collided with a passenger bus in Mexico, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 45. Ufuk Celal Guzel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Canadian Pacific Kansas City of Mexico, the train line, confirmed the accident and sent its condolences to the families of the victims. The Calgary, Canada-based company said its personnel were on site and cooperating with authorities.