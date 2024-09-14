Top Fort Worth ISD students earn National Merit semi-finalist status

FORT WORTH — Six Fort Worth ISD seniors have achieved the prestigious title of National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists for the class of 2025.

According to , the semi-finalists are:

William Murphy, Daniel Sasano, and Kyle Yetto from Paschal High School

Martin Clapper and Zachary Cusano from I.M. Terrell Academy

Arjun Reddy from TABS

The students achievedthe milestone through a rigorous application process that evaluates exceptional PSAT/NMSQT scores, strong academic records, community involvement, leadership roles, employment, and various awards. As semi-finalists, they are among the top academic performers nationwide and now have a chance to compete for scholarships totaling nearly $26 million.

"This recognition highlights the commitment, resilience, and pursuit of excellence shown by our students, teachers, families, and schools," said FWISD Superintendent Dr. Angélica M. Ramsey. "Their achievements not only reflect individual success but also the strength of our entire FWISD community."

The district will announce finalists in February 2025, with scholarship winners to follow in the spring.