Watch CBS News
Local News

Top Fort Worth ISD students earn National Merit semi-finalist status

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — Six Fort Worth ISD seniors have achieved the prestigious title of National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists for the class of 2025. 

According to , the semi-finalists are:

  • William Murphy, Daniel Sasano, and Kyle Yetto from Paschal High School
  • Martin Clapper and Zachary Cusano from I.M. Terrell Academy
  • Arjun Reddy from TABS

The students achievedthe milestone through a rigorous application process that evaluates exceptional PSAT/NMSQT scores, strong academic records, community involvement, leadership roles, employment, and various awards. As semi-finalists, they are among the top academic performers nationwide and now have a chance to compete for scholarships totaling nearly $26 million.

"This recognition highlights the commitment, resilience, and pursuit of excellence shown by our students, teachers, families, and schools," said FWISD Superintendent Dr. Angélica M. Ramsey. "Their achievements not only reflect individual success but also the strength of our entire FWISD community."

The district will announce finalists in February 2025, with scholarship winners to follow in the spring.

ShaCamree Gowdy

ShaCamree Gowdy is a Freelance Digital Content Producer for CBS News Texas.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.