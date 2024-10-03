Tiger Woods to design new golf course at Bluejack Ranch in Aledo

NORTH TEXAS – Golfing legend Tiger Woods is returning to Texas as the lead designer of a golf course that will be the centerpiece of the 914-acre Bluejack Ranch community in Aledo, near Fort Worth.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner disclosed his plans Thursday in a letter on the community's website.

"It's extremely motivating for me to contribute to the golfing legacy of Fort Worth, and I'm excited to see what we'll build together," Woods said.

Plans for Bluejack Ranch include an 18-hole golf course and a 10-hole par-3 course with lights.

Andy and Kristin Mitchell, developers of Bluejack National, are partnering with Woods on a project planned to open in 2026.

Bluejack National, Woods' initial American golf course, is located in Montgomery County near Houston.

Woods said Bluejack National's success "paved the way for this next chapter" at Bluejack Ranch in Aledo.

Over a decade ago, I designed my first U.S. course at Bluejack National. I’m excited to announce that @tgrdesignbytw, @BluejackNation, and the Mitchell family are teaming up again to create @BluejackRanch, an exceptional new golf community in Aledo, Texas.… pic.twitter.com/k2nNCR82nB — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 3, 2024

"Our shared vision of creating a space where families can enjoy the game and have fun inspires us all once again at The Ranch," Woods said in the letter.

"Now, we're bringing that same Bluejack spirit and passion to Fort Worth – a city celebrated not only as Cowtown but also as a golf town," Woods said. "With legends like Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, the love of the game here is genuine."

Woods said plans are to share more after the group's next design meeting in Aledo.