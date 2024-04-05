Over 8 million bags of Tide Pods, other detergents recalled

Tide Pod maker Procter and Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of laundry detergent because the exterior packaging could break, making it easier for people to accidentally ingest their contents — individual pods.

The recall covers 8.2 million packages of Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods, all types of liquid laundry detergent packet products, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall notice.

The detergent is packaged in individual flexible film bags that if improperly accessed, can pose a risk of injury, particularly to children, if the packs' contents are ingested. Exposure to the pods' contents can also cause skin or eye injuries.

The problematic outer bags, which are prone to ripping near their zipper tracks, were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and include 17 different varieties, in different sizes.

Procter and Gamble is offering consumers full refunds on lot numbers listed on its website.

No injuries have been reported, although there have been four reports of children in the U.S. accessing the liquid laundry packets. Three children ingested the packets' contents, though it's unclear if the packets were among the recalled lots.

The detergent pods are sold at major grocery chains across the U.S., including Target, Walmart and more as well as online at Amazon.com on other websites. A small bag with 12 pods costs $5; four bags with 39 pods each cost $30.