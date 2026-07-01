Three federal prison facilities in Texas among six being closed nationally, federal officials say

Three federal prison facilities in Texas and three in other states will close, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The agency made the announcements on Wednesday as part of its effort to address what it called "decades of deferred maintenance and extreme staffing challenges."

The Bureau of Prisons said closures will include:

Beaumont FCI Low in Beaumont, which is part of the Beaumont Federal Correctional Complex.

Big Spring FCI and Satellite Camp in Big Spring, which is a low‑security unit with an adjacent camp.

La Tuna FCI, FSL (Federal Satellite Low), and Satellite Camp, which is in Anthony, Texas, and is a complex that straddles the Texas-New Mexico line.

Also facing closure are the Lexington FMC Satellite Camp in Lexington, Kentucky; the Petersburg FCI Low in Hopewell, Virginia; and Taft FCI in Taft, California, the Bureau of Prisons said.

"We are a Bureau that acts," said William K. Marshall III, the Bureau of Prisons' director. "These actions are necessary to address longstanding infrastructure and staffing challenges while ensuring the Bureau remains focused on its core mission of operating safe, secure, and efficient correctional facilities. We will support our workforce throughout this transition and responsibly position the agency for the future."

Staff currently assigned to Beaumont FCI Low will be transferred to other units onsite or nearby for continued Bureau of Prisons employment, while a reduction‑in‑force will be implemented at Big Spring FCI and Satellite Camp and La Tuna FCI, FSL, and Satellite Camp, the agency said.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, a minimal number of staff will be affected at La Tuna FSL and Taft FCI, noting that both facilities are presently "non‑operational" and will be permanently closed.

In addition, Morgantown FPC and Duluth FPC will transition from minimum‑security camps to FSL facilities.

The closures come at a time when the Bureau of Prisons faces a "deferred maintenance backlog" exceeding $4 billion.

"While funding provided through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will help address some of these needs, it is not sufficient to fully resolve the operational and infrastructure challenges that have accumulated over decades," the Bureau of Prisons said in its release.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.