Third man wanted in connection with Lewisville pawn shop murder turns himself in

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The third man wanted in connection with the murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner has turned himself in.

Lewisville police said that at about 3:15 p.m. on March 9, 2023, Damonta Jerone Skinner turned himself in to law enforcement.

He has been charged with murder is being held at the Lewisville Jail. His bond will be set at an arraignment later this evening.

Skinner was one of three men police were looking for in connection to the fatal shooting of a Lewisville pawn shop owner on Feb. 14.

JaTevon Johnson was arrested on Feb. 26 by Lewisville police and charged with capital murder. Denyrion Skinner turned himself in at the Lewisville Police Department on March 7 and was charged with murder.