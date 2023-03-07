Lewisville police searching for 2 suspects connected to murder of pawn shop owner

Man arrested in connection with killing of Lewisville pawn shop owner

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Lewisville police are searching for two suspects who they believe are in South Dallas.

Damonta Jerone Skinner and Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner are wanted in connection to the murder of a pawn shop owner.

Police describe Damonta Jerone Skinner as a 17-year-old Black man who is 5'8" and 130 pounds.

Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner is described as a 19-year-old Black man who is 5'4" and 130 pounds.

Denyrion Keyshuan Skinner (left) and Damonta Jerone Skinner (right) are wanted for murder. Lewisville Police Department

On Feb. 14, three suspects entered the Lewisville Pawn Shop and confronted the owner, according to police. One of the suspects shot the owner in the chest, then all three left the scene, heading towards Dallas.

The pawn shop owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital, where he died.

The third suspect, JaTevon Marquise Johnson, was taken into custody on Feb. 25. He has been charged with capital murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.

If you have information about the suspects, call the Lewisville police tip line at (972) 219-8477.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting "TipLPD" to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its "P3 Tips" mobile phone app.