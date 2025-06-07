Watch CBS News
Theft suspect killed after crashing stolen motorcycle in Grand Prairie

By
Nathalie Marie Palacios
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.
Nathalie Marie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

A theft suspect is dead after fleeing from a police stop and crashing a stolen motorcycle.

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating the incident that occurred in the 800 block of South Belt Line Road on Friday, May 6.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, an officer initiated a traffic stop of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at Main Street and Belt Line Road for not displaying a license plate. The driver fled from the stop and managed to evade the officer.

While still in the area, the officer who initiated the stop located the rider at South Belt Line and Wheat Hill Drive. Police say this is where the rider "failed to negotiate a curve and crashed the motorcycle."

The rider was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of the next of kin.

Grand Prairie Police determined the motorcycle was stolen and located an unknown quantity of suspected narcotics.

The incident remains under investigation.

Nathalie Marie Palacios

