"Ride" movie made by Dallas-born filmmaker premieres in theaters

NORTH TEXAS – If you're looking for something to do Friday night or this weekend, a movie about the legacy of bull riding opens in theaters Friday. It's directed, written, and acted in by a Dallas County native.

The movie "Ride" is eight years in the making, and production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

It's set in the Cowboy Capital of Texas – Stephenville. The movie follows three generations of bull riders. The youngest girl in the family battles cancer, and the family tries to move her to a better hospital in Dallas.

The Cowtown Coliseum inspired filmmaker Jake Allyn. He's from Dallas and grew up going to rodeos.

"Texas is often shown in movies and TV. It's very popular, but it's not always shown super, super authentically. My hope is I hope I honored Dallas, and I hope I honored Texas," Allyn said.

"Ride" is playing at five North Texas theaters. Click here for locations and showing times.