Thanksgiving dinner is getting more expensive, and as grocery costs climb, more families are turning to food banks for help.

The North Texas Food Bank said it's seeing a 25% increase in people experiencing hunger this year, including those who have never needed help before.

Across the metroplex, shoppers are feeling the pinch and making cutbacks.

"I'm not happy about it. I feel like we have kind of streamlined what we're doing this year," said Crystal Briggs, who was shopping in Plano. "We're not doing as many sides, not as many types of pies."

Shopper Jennifer Bowman said her Thanksgiving meal cost over $300.

"For any seasonings or boxed items that you might need, like cornbread mix or stuffing mix, all of that seemed to be a couple dollars higher than normal," Bowman said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates Thanksgiving meal costs are up more than 6% from 2025, with items like turkey, milk and cranberries seeing some of the biggest price increases.

"When diesel costs are at a record high, like we have seen. The latter part of this year, it makes sense that it's going to translate into higher overall costs for American families at the grocery store," said Cameron Castillo, an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Castillo said that, along with fuel costs driving increases, a shortage of workers is also contributing. The high costs are prompting even more people to rely on local food banks this Thanksgiving.

Over the last week, food bank after food bank has seen thousands of families lining up for help, with some waiting overnight.

Enrique Rodriguez with the North Texas Food Bank said this season alone they've helped 26,000 families, many of whom have never had to ask for help before.

"We had families that had to line up at 6 p.m. the night before to be there for a 9 a.m. distribution," said Rodriguez. "People are having to make really hard decisions… 'Do I buy my meds this week, or do I go off and buy something small for the kids.'"

Families are making it work this holiday season, despite the higher costs.

"We're just thankful we can have our family together and be together; that's what it's really about," said Briggs.