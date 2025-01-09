Emergency resources readily available during the North Texas winter storm

DALLAS - Emergency resources have been activated across Texas for this week's winter storm, including warming centers and road assistance.

Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans on Wednesday to stay weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and follow official guidance.

A winter storm warning for North Texas is in effect from 6 a.m. this Thursday until noon Friday. Expect snow and sleet accumulations of up to 4 inches. Travel conditions will likely be hazardous Thursday morning and evening, with roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick.

Winter weather safety

Winter weather safety tips are available at TexasReady.gov, and the latest on warming centers can be found by clicking here.

211 Texas provides a free, confidential service aimed at helping people across Texas find local resources, including shelter, food, and emergency assistance. You can dial 211 or visit 211texas.org.

Road assistance

Ahead of the storm, more than 700 Texas Department of Transportation workers pre-treated roads, bridges, and overpasses with over 500,000 gallons of brine and about 800 cubic yards of granular material.

In addition, the Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with saw crews and motor graders for snow and ice clearance, while the Texas National Guard is aiding stranded motorists.

Other North Texas resources activated for the winter storm

Other resources, according to Abbott's office.

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers (Public Utility Commission of Texas).

Natural gas supply monitoring and communication with the oil and gas industry (Railroad Commission of Texas).

Air, water, and wastewater monitoring (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality).

Providing Winter Weather Packages for medics and ambulances (Texas Department of State Health Services).

Coordinating animal and agricultural resource needs (Texas Animal Health Commission).

Highway Patrol troopers patrolling roadways (Texas Department of Public Safety).

Game Wardens support local law enforcement and assist stranded motorists (Texas Parks & Wildlife Department).

Meanwhile, support is also being provided by local emergency management offices, the American Red Cross, and organizations such as churches and nonprofits.

Texans are encouraged to stay tuned for news updates on weather conditions and road closures and to follow local government and emergency management agencies on social media for updates.

