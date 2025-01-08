Texas State Trooper turned driving instructor shares essential winter road safety tips

NORTH TEXAS — Having spent 25 years as a Texas state trooper, Patrick Williams has seen his fair share of dangerous road conditions.

"Every kind, from standing water to freezing rain to snow, to ice," he said.

Now, as an instructor at Ideal Driving School in Plano, he tells his students this.

"It is never worth it to take a chance going someplace when the weather is so bad and the road conditions are bad," he said.

However, if you do have to be out on the roads, he said it's important to be prepared.

He recommends always having a safety kit. This can include items like bottled water, snacks, extra coats or blankets, just in case you get stranded.

"Make sure your vehicle is prepared," he said. "That you have fuel. That the tires are in good condition. That it's been serviced."

He said know where you're going and understand the road conditions.

"Of course, nowadays have a cell phone," he said. "If you encounter a slick spot, do not give it gas, do not break, just allow the vehicle to skid on its own and straighten it up as you go."

We asked if you're stranded, should you stay in your car or should you try and get out?

"That's a really good question because it depends on where you are and what the traffic conditions are," Williams said. "On a major highway, I would recommend stay in your vehicle because that is going to be your most protection, but besides that if you can get your vehicle off the road that's what you want to do."

If you find yourself stranded, there's a 1-800 number listed on the back of your driver's license you can call. It will get you in touch with Texas Roadside Assistance which can help.