MLB All-Star Week preparations underway at Globe Life Field in Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Texas Rangers are prepping to host the MLB All-Star Game for only the second time in franchise history, with the last time dating back to 1995.

City officials anticipate a significant influx of visitors, expecting over 50,000 people daily at Globe Life Field alone.

While setup began last week, planning for this marquee event has been in the works since last year.

"Planning doesn't happen just within these four walls," Rob Matwick of the Texas Rangers organization said. "It takes everyone including the City of Arlington, public works, police, and more."

The grounds surrounding the stadium are beginning to be transformed to accommodate the week-long festivities.

In addition, Choctaw Stadium will host the All-Star Village. Officials are billing it as a 650,000-square-foot celebration of baseball.

This is the first time the MLB has situated an All-Star Village within a venue that previously hosted an All-Star Game.

The schedule of events kicks off on Friday, July 12, with activities planned throughout the weekend. The Home Run Derby is set for Monday, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

For those attending, the Rangers recommend parking in lots B, C, D, E, L, M, N, Q, V or W, with prices ranging from $30 to $60. All-Star Village parking will be available in lots F, G, and H for about $25.

Officials said they will provide cooling stations and increase police presence throughout the events to ensure visitor safety and comfort.

"It's really exciting for everyone in our organization to be able to bring the greatest players to the field in celebration of the game of baseball," Matwick said. "At every level of baseball, we have the best players in the game traveling to Arlington."

Limited tickets for the events are still available online.

You can find them here.