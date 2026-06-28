Texas Rangers complete four-game sweep of Blue Jays

Pinch-runner Jarred Kelenic scored the tiebreaking run by racing home from second base on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Josh Jung hit a two-out double off Louis Varland (3-3) in the ninth and Kelenic came in to run.

Varland's first pitch to Corey Seager bounced in front of the plate and ricocheted off Alejandro Kirk's mitt. The catcher initially couldn't find the ball, allowing Kelenic to come all the way around with the decisive run.

Cole Winn (3-2) pitched two innings for the win and Tyler Alexander finished for his fourth save in five chances.

Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game and Elias Díaz added an RBI single as the Rangers won for the seventh time in 10 games to reach .500 at 42-42.

Texas has homered in a season-best 11 consecutive games.

The Rangers scored in the first inning of all four games against Toronto. They're 32-10 this season when scoring first, and 10-32 when the opposition scores first

Texas led 2-0 through seven innings before Nathan Lukes tied it with a two-run homer off Winn in the eighth, his fourth.

Toronto was swept for the third time this year and has lost six straight games overall.

Pederson hit his second leadoff home run of the series on the first pitch from Shane Bieber, who was making his second start of the season after returning from a sore elbow.

Bieber allowed three consecutive homers in his previous outing on Tuesday against Houston.

Rangers: Had not announced a starter for Monday's game at Cleveland. LHP Parker Messick (7-4, 2.67 ERA) is scheduled for the Guardians.

Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (3-3, 3.56 ERA) is expected to start Monday at home against Mets LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.87).