Chase involving Texas DPS, semi-truck cab ends in southern Fort Worth

Texas DPS troopers chased a semi-truck cab across North Texas Wednesday afternoon, ending on Chisolm Trail Parkway and McPherson Boulevard in southern Tarrant County.

According to a statement from DPS, troopers tried to pull over a truck tractor in the Garland area that was reported stolen. The driver refused to stop, leading the chase across the Metroplex.

The troopers were able to stop the truck by deploying spike strips, DPS said. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jeffery Harris of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

CBS News Texas Chopper video from where the chase came to an end showed at least seven police vehicles behind the truck, which was not hauling a load. At least two of the truck's tires were visibly flat.