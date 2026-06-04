Texas AG Ken Paxton to investigate Celsius energy drink maker after alleged caffeine‑related death of teen cheerleader

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Celsius Holdings over whether its Alani Nu energy drink is deceptively marketed to teens despite containing 200 milligrams of caffeine, a level health experts warn can endanger children.

The probe is looking into whether the companies' packaging and marketing appeal to underage consumers while selling drinks that contain as much as 200 milligrams of caffeine in a 12‑ounce can.

It follows a wrongful‑death lawsuit from the family of Larissa Rodriguez, a 17‑year‑old South Texas cheerleader who died from an enlarged heart allegedly caused by excessive caffeine, claiming Alani Nu drinks were "dangerously formulated and inadequately labeled." Rodriguez's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the drink's distributor.

"Texas families deserve to know that the products marketed to their children are safe and not filled with dangerous levels of certain ingredients," Paxton said in a news release.

Concerns about packaging and warnings

According to Paxton's office, Alani Nu uses colorful packaging and a youth‑oriented design that may appeal to teens and children despite high caffeine levels. Packaging lists caffeine content but does not include age‑related or heart‑health warnings, his office said.

The National Institutes of Health warns that energy drinks can cause elevated heart rate, palpitations, high blood pressure, anxiety, and dehydration in minors, Paxton's office said.

Paxton vows to prevent further harm

Paxton said companies must not prioritize profit over child safety and vows to prevent further harm.

"The tragic death of a 17-year-old Texas girl allegedly caused by consuming a highly caffeinated energy drink is a sobering reminder of what is at stake when companies prioritize profit over the safety and well-being of our children," Paxton said.

Paxton said he is looking into Celsius and Alani Nu to "prevent more cases like this one and to ensure Texans are made aware of any risks that come with consuming certain energy drink products."

Celsius Holdings has not issued a statement regarding Paxton's investigation.