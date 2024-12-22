Texas outlines strategies to handle security on the southern border

Ken Molestina fills in for Jack Fink this week as Texas outlines another strategy to handle security on the southern border. Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet recently announced he's retiring and reflects on his time in the role in a conversation with Jack. Jack also spoke to Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney about the city's growth and new developments. (Original air date: December 22, 2024.)

Security at the Texas-Mexico border

Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled a billboard campaign to try and deter migrants from making the journey to the southern border. The billboards will be displayed in Central America and Mexico, meant to warn of the legal consequences and dangers of trying to enter the U.S. illegally. The governor also addressed the role Texas will likely play in the immigration debate when Donald Trump becomes president next month.

The Texas Tribune has published a six-month investigation into the state's border wall. They're reporting that the border wall has cost about $3. billion and that the wall is about 50 miles long. However, it's built in two dozen pieces across six counties along the southern border. The Tribune found the border wall program appears to be hampered by landowners who are reluctant or simply don't want the wall built on their property. CBS News Texas talked to Texas Tribune reporter Zach Despart about their findings.

Ken Molestina was at the border last week talking to people who live and work there about their expectations when president-elect Trump is sworn into office. He'll be working on those stories ahead of inauguration day.

A city council divided

The search for the next city manager of Dallas continues and the selection remains bogged down by dissatisfaction and debate between city council members.

In a meeting of the City Council's Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs on Thursday morning, the candidates were identified as:

Interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert

Fort Worth Assistant City Manager William Johnson

Grand Rapids, Michigan City Manager Mark Washington

DeKalb County, Georgia, Chief Operating Officer Zachary Williams

However, the semifinalists may be subject to change as early as next week. Some members of the City Council have expressed disappointment with how search firm Baker Tilly narrowed down the pool of 50 candidates to four.

In addition, Michigan City Manager Mark Washington withdrew his candidacy on Thursday. He announced his decision in an email to City of Grand Rapids executive staff:

A few weeks ago, news about my candidacy for the city manager position in another community was released. While my desire has always been to continue the important work we're doing here in Grand Rapids, I explored other opportunities to ensure a clear future for my family amid contract renewal delay. While I was carefully examining other options, the Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously approved my contract, and many members of this community and workforce reached out to me and affirmed their desire for me to remain a Grand Rapidian.

Therefore, I have withdrawn my candidacy from all city manager recruitments. We have so much more ahead of us, and I look forward to serving this community, leading the staff, and helping our elected officials elevate the quality of life for all residents.

The Dallas City Council is set to meet again on Monday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. to continue the discussion.

Dallas County reflects on voting issues

Dallas County commissioners appear ready to make changes after the November general election. As discussed last month, the Dallas City Council learned that nearly 4,000 people got a ballot that was not for their precinct during the first two days of early voting.

During the Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting last Tuesday, commissioners learned it was a software problem from the provider. With a new round of elections coming up in May, the Dallas County elections administrator voiced his disappointment with the provider's response to fix the issue.

"What I was expecting to hear today was we picked up the phone a month ago," said Heider Garcia. "We talked to the secretary. We talked to the team. And we have a test for certification in January or February, we think we can make it to May. And what I'm hearing is that hasn't been done."

Commissioners are now threatening to find a new provider. The issue is expected to come up during meetings in January.

One-on-one with Collin County Elections Administrator

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet recently announced he's retiring. Eye on Politics Jack Fink sat down with Sherbet to talk about this and election-related issues in the state.

As an experienced election administrator, Sherbet mentions that despite the challenges, voting as it is now is "more secure, more accurate and better to protect voters from their own mistakes than any systems we've ever used."

Sherbet noted that the 2022 election was particularly rough, but the most recent election was smoother in terms of logistics and processes. However, concerns about election integrity from voters persisted.

"And I'm telling you, any since the beginning of time, there is not an election integrity problem," said Sherbet. "There may be administrators who are making mistakes, or there could be some software issues or equipment issues, but all of the things that are in place right now are really assuring voters you have very smooth and accurate election processes."

Watch Jack's full interview with Bruce Sherbet here:

Frisco's business boom

One city that's experiencing phenomenal growth is Frisco. Jack sat down for a conversation with Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney to discuss the city's business boom.

"This is one of the busiest times we've ever had as a community," Cheney told Jack. "This region is largely considered the hottest commercial market in the entire country."

Cheney also discussed the economic development plans going into the new year, including a business expected to bring in over 1,000 new jobs to the area.

"We're really pushing to, bring in a lot of jobs here to our community," said Cheney. "In fact, at our meeting, this week, we were actually told of announcements coming, and it's going to take an entire building all by itself. So that's coming down the pike, you know, probably here within the next 60 days."

Watch Jack's full interview with Mayor Cheney here: