Watch Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to unveil new border security strategy

EAGLE PASS – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to unveil a new border security plan Thursday afternoon.

According to the Office of the Governor, the strategy will be aimed at deterring migrants from making the journey to illegally cross the border from Mexico to Texas.

Abbott will be joined by ranchers Kimberly and Martin Wall, Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

Abbott has previously accused the Biden administration of creating a "war zone" on the border by failing to enforce federal immigration law, and has defended Texas' controversial actions to deter illegal crossings.

While the number of people crossing the border illegally into Texas over the last three years has dropped, there are still more than a million illegal border crossings in Texas every year, according to internal federal government figures obtained by CBS News.

