Lt. Gov. says Talarico's past comments on social issues matter even though voters are prioritizing affordability

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says social issues matter even as affordability remains at the top of voter concerns.

Patrick was one of several Republican attendees at the Red River Roll Call, hosted by state Rep. Shelley Luther in Sherman. Other speakers included Gov. Greg Abbott, U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, and Rep. Brandon Gill.

More than 1,000 supporters attended, and Republican leaders urged people to vote in November, saying the political stakes are high in the midterm election. They pointed to the Texas Senate race between Paxton and Democrat James Talarico, which they say is close.

Before speaking to supporters in Sherman, Patrick spoke with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink about the tight race for the Texas U.S. Senate seat.

"Well, look at the Beto O'Rourke race in 2018. Ted Cruz won that race by a couple of points. Talarico is not known yet. So whenever you have someone who's new, sounds good, looks shiny object – well, once they find out about what he stands for, like, God has multiple genders. The Bible supports abortion. Look, this guy...he's committing blasphemy against the Bible."

"I think people are going to say, really? He said that," Patrick said. "He's been against everything we passed as conservatives. He's been against everything, and he's trying to play himself as the next O'Rourke, and he's going to lose like Beto O'Rourke."

When asked whether Talarico's past comments matter, given that affordability appears to be the biggest concern among voters, Patrick told Fink, "It does matter."

"The Democrats have shown that when they're in charge, things fall apart. The economy is not good. Look what's happening in New York City. Look at what's happening in every blue state. Their economies are a disaster. We're looking at affordability in Texas. It's very important. We have cut property taxes, but not enough. But 61% of seniors now, Jack, do not pay property school property taxes because of the bill that we've passed on the homestead exemption for $200,000."

"Seniors at 65, their values are frozen forever. My double nickel plan that I've talked about, I want to reduce that down to 55. So when you become 55, all your values are frozen. That will save the average homeowner $10,000 to $15,000 over those ten years. Plus, the values are frozen. I figure if Denny's can say you're a senior at 55 and get a grand slam breakfast, why can't the Texas Legislature, and say, we want to recognize the freezer values at 55."