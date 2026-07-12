Texas leaders pay tribute to Sen. Lindsey Graham after sudden death at 71

Texas leaders are paying tribute after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham's sudden death on Saturday evening.

The 71-year-old four-term senator passed away after a "brief and sudden illness," his office said in a statement. Graham's spokesperson said Sunday afternoon the cause of death was aortic dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, according to preliminary findings by the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia.

An aortic dissection is a life-threatening condition characterized by the tearing of the aortic wall.

A recording of an emergency phone call on Saturday evening responding to a residence belonging to the senator mentions a dispatch for cardiac arrest.

Several Texas leaders remembered Graham's sense of humor, with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz saying Graham loved this country and that he "never wavered in confronting America's adversaries."

"Lindsey was a fearless patriot, a devoted public servant, and one of the fiercest advocates for America's national security," Cruz said on X. "He loved this country deeply, and he dedicated his life to defending it. For years, I had the privilege of serving alongside Lindsey in the Senate. We fought shoulder to shoulder for conservative judges, stood together with our allies, and never wavered in confronting America's adversaries. Heidi's and my prayers are with his family, his devoted staff, and the people of South Carolina. His friendship, his sparkling humor, and his unwavering commitment to our nation will be deeply missed. May God grant him eternal rest."

Sen. John Cornyn described Graham as one of the funniest people he's ever met.

"He was a fierce advocate for our nation's military and our federal judiciary," Cornyn said in a social media post. "This country has lost a great patriot, and all Senators have lost a friend."

Former President George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, were shocked and saddened to wake up to the news.

"He was a knowledgeable Senator who understood how the world works and how important America's international engagement is to resist tyranny," Bush said in a statement. "He was a kind and funny man who loved our country and loved serving it. South Carolina was fortunate to have such a committed public servant in its corner. And I was fortunate to have known Lindsey Graham."

President Trump says Graham "will be greatly missed"

President Trump called Graham "one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known."

"He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!" the president said in a post on Truth Social, adding that details and arrangements would follow.

In an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," the president said he spoke with Graham Saturday evening, for what "could have been his last call." The president said Graham — who had just returned from a trip to Ukraine — seemed tired but "sounded great, actually."

"He was like a member of the family to me," Mr. Trump said, calling Graham "such an advocate."