State lawmakers react to Texas AG Ken Paxton's impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) — In a historic vote, the Republican-majority Texas House of Representatives impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton.

As a result, Paxton was immediately suspended from his job as the state's top law enforcement officer pending the outcome of a trial in the Texas Senate.Two-thirds of senators will need to vote to remove him from office permanently.

Texas House members overseeing the impeachment process against the attorney general laid out their case, accusing him of misusing his office and powers to benefit himself and a businessman who donated to his campaign.

Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro) told representatives, "Today is a grim and very difficult day for this House."

Spiller is one of five members of the General Investigating Committee overseeing the impeachment process.

Among the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton were abuse of the public trust, being unfit for office, dereliction of duty and constitutional bribery. "He put the interest of himself above the laws of the state of Texas, he put the interest of himself over the established laws, policies and procedures of the office of the Attorney General."

Lawmakers blamed Paxton himself as the reason they began investigating him in March. That's when he requested $3.3 million in taxpayer money to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed against his office.

The whistleblowers were four of his hand-picked, top staffers who he fired after they went to the FBI alleging bribery and other potential crimes against him.

Another member of the General Investigating Committee, Rep. Ann Johnson (D-Houston) said, "Either this is going to be the beginning of the end of his criminal reign or God help us with the harms that will come to all Texans if he is allowed to stay the top cop on the take."

Then, lawmakers who opposed the impeachment process had their turn, and complained it was rushed from the start.

Rep. John Smithee (R-Amarillo) said, "It's what I call, 'The hang him now and judge him later,' policy."

Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R-Arlington) told members, "The sad reality is that Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi put more time and deliberation into the impeachment of Donald Trump than the Texas House has done in the last week regarding this matter."

Republican Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth revealed Paxton threatened some of the House members earlier this week. "I would like to point out that several members of this House, while on the floor of this House doing state business, received telephone calls from General Paxton personally threatening them with political consequences in their next election."

He didn't mention names and Paxton's office didn't respond to an emailed request for comment.

After all the debating, it was time to vote and the House approved impeachment by a 121-23 margin.

In a statement, Paxton called the impeachment "an ugly spectacle" and said it was "a politically motivated sham from the beginning."

Republican Rep. Brian Harrison of Waxahachie said Texas will suffer because of Paxton's suspension. "He's doing on a daily basis the most important thing we need to do and that's fighting against the tyranny coming out of the Biden Administration and federal government encroaching against our liberties and freedoms on a daily basis."

Rep. Justin Holland is one of five Republicans representing Collin County who voted to impeach Paxton but said he didn't receive any threats. "The top law enforcement official in the State of Texas should be above reapproach and we can do better."

Now, the process moves across the rotunda to the Texas Senate which will have 20 days to set a trial.

One of the senators is Paxton's wife, Angela, who represents McKinney and much of Collin County. There's been no word yet if she will recuse herself from the proceeding.

During the trial, Paxton will be able to defend himself against the articles of impeachment.