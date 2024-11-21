Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Dallas over charter amendment decriminalizing marijuana possession

The Texas Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against the city of Dallas to prevent the city from implementing a ballot initiative the voters approved earlier this month.

Dallas passed the charter amendment known as Proposition R, which decriminalizes possession of less than four ounces of marijuana. It also prevents police from using the odor of marijuana to establish probable cause to search people without a warrant.

In the lawsuit, the state argues that the city cannot implement the charter amendment because it conflicts with two state laws. One of the laws makes possession of up to four ounces of marijuana a misdemeanor. The other law prohibits municipalities from making policies that do not fully enforce state laws.

"Cities cannot pick and choose which State laws they follow. The City of Dallas has no authority to override Texas drug laws or prohibit the police from enforcing them. This is a backdoor attempt to violate the Texas Constitution, and any city that tries to constrain police in this fashion will be met swiftly with a lawsuit by my office," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Paxton sued Denton and four other cities over similar attempts to decriminalize marijuana.

The City of Dallas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.