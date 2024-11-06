Dallas residents vote to decriminalize marijuana

DALLAS — Dallas residents were loud and clear on one issue – marijuana possession is now decriminalized for four ounces or less.

"I think people are now realizing we are putting away too many people, predominantly black and brown folks, into jail for non-violent misdemeanor crimes, such as possession," said Natalie Marquez, the Dallas field director for the Prop R campaign.

More than two-thirds of Dallas voters passed Prop R on Tuesday night. Once it goes into effect, certain amounts of pot possession will be decriminalized.

"What this does is specifically protect people from receiving a citation or a ticket for four ounces and under. It will stop police from using smell for search and seizure," said Marquez.

Former Dallas top cop Eddie Garcia came out against the measure during the summer.

"This isn't exactly personal use; it's one-time personal use. In my opinion, four ounces is not a small amount or for personal use," the former chief said in an August city council meeting.

Marquez says that's not an accurate description.

"Nobody tells people that a bulk of toilet paper from Sam's Club is not personal use. Why do you need 64 rolls?" she said.

While she wouldn't say if there were any direct plans to take the effort statewide, Marquez was optimistic.

"We are the largest now to decriminalize misdemeanor possession. I think that the state is going to want to move in this direction as well," she said.

A spokesperson for Prop R says there's no timetable for implementing the new rules but that once the election results are certified, they will take effect immediately.