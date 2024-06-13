Manhunt underway in Houston after inmate escapes from courthouse

Escaped inmate, accomplice captured in Idaho Idaho police capture escaped inmate and accomplice 07:25

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped during a Houston courthouse appearance, the Harris County Sheriff's office said Thursday at a news conference.

The inmate, Nigel Thomas Sanders, 35, was in custody for three burglaries and one unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Sanders appeared at the 1301 Franklin Street courthouse at about 3:30 p.m. local time, authorities said. He held a court staffer at knifepoint, KHOU reported, before fleeing the courthouse.

The sheriff said Sanders got into a car after escaping the courthouse, then the female driver crashed the car and the inmate fled the scene. There were no injuries.

Marine units searched the bayou for the suspect. Sanders has no fixed address, the sheriff said, and authorities believe he has a knife.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.