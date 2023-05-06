1 dead after Texas post prom party shooting

One teenager is dead after a shooting at a post-prom party in Texas, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence located at the 8500 block of Majesticbrook in Harris County, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Two teens got into a fight with the father of a female who was at the party, Gonzalez said. Both parties pulled out guns and fired at each other, Gonzalez said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Isaac Zetino, according to Gonzalez. Zetino was at the house to attend an after-prom party, he said.

Police found the adult male who allegedly fired the gun at Zetino and the other teenager, Gonzalez said. The adult said that said, in part, that he had acted in self-defense when he was shooting, Gonzalez said. No charges have been filed at this time, the sheriff said, the investigation is ongoing and findings will be presented to the grand jury upon conclusion.