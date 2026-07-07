Gov. Greg Abbott orders investigation into Texas hospital over alleged "birth tourism" packages

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (THHSC) to investigate so-called "birth tourism" packages.

The governor said Mission Regional Medical Center in the Rio Grande Valley advertised the service, inviting foreign travelers to give birth in Texas in order to get U.S. citizenship for their children.

The medical center said in a statement that it was sharing information about the healthcare services it provides, "like hospitals across the country," and that the marketing materials mentioned are no longer in use.

"Mission Regional Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare and expanding access to care for the communities we serve," the medical center said in a statement. "Like hospitals across the country and throughout the region, we share information about the healthcare services we provide. We do not support or facilitate any unlawful activity and work to comply with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. The marketing materials regarding maternity services are no longer in use due to any unintended misunderstanding. We intend to work cooperatively and transparently with local and state officials. Our focus remains on delivering safe, high-quality care to every patient who seeks our services."

The issue of "birth tourism" was initially raised in a letter from Abbott to the Executive Commissioner of the THHSC, Stephanie Muth.

Abbott claimed the medical center was "advertising 'BIRTH PACKAGES IN SOUTH TEXAS' in foreign countries and targeting such advertisement to foreign nationals in an apparent effort to profit from securing United States citizenship for their children."

"'Birth tourism' is an illegal practice that exploits the extraordinary hospitality that the United States and Texas offer to millions of foreign travelers each year," Abbott's letter read. "American citizenship is not for sale and Texas will not permit our healthcare system to be used as a magnet for birth tourism."

His order for an investigation was echoed by Texas Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Waxahachie.

"We need a special session NOW to make BIRTH TOURISM A FELONY!" Harrison said via social media. "And Texas HHSC should immediately STOP GIVING BIRTH CERTIFICATES TO ILLEGALS!"

Birthright citizenship in the U.S.

Despite President Trump's push to restrict birthright citizenship on his first day back in the White House as part of a sweeping crackdown on immigration, the Supreme Court last month struck down his executive order, reaffirming the more than 100-year-old understanding that nearly all of those born in the United States are citizens.

In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Mr. Trump urged Congress to take action to restrict birthright citizenship. But given the conclusion from the five-justice majority that the 14th Amendment guarantees birthright citizenship, a constitutional amendment would likely be needed to restrict it.

"The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process," he wrote on Truth Social. "No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!"

The Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment states that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." Congress codified that language in federal immigration law, first in 1940 through the Nationality Act, and again in 1952 in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Migration Policy Institute indicates "birth tourism" is rare, accounting for an estimated 5,000 to 26,000 births annually, a fraction of the 3.5 million total annual U.S. births.