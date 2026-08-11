Texas governor seeks 10-year minimum sentence for educators convicted of improper student relationships

Texas educators convicted of improper relationships with students would face at least 10 years in prison with no eligibility for probation or parole under a proposal from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott outlined the plan during a roundtable with law enforcement and school superintendents in Lubbock, emphasizing the need to better safeguard students and prevent dangerous offenders from returning to schools.

In a news release, the governor said he intends to push for legislative action during the next session.

"We must protect our students and lock up predators," Abbott said. "Together, we will keep Texas classrooms a safe space for children to learn, grow, and succeed."

Would stronger penalties deter abuse?

Under Abbott's proposal, individuals convicted of improper relationships with students would serve a minimum of 10 years in prison, be required to register as sex offenders, and be barred from community supervision, deferred adjudication, parole, or mandatory supervision.

State leaders said imposing serious consequences on predators who exploit positions of trust would help keep dangerous offenders out of schools.

"Every child in Texas deserves to walk into school ready to learn and grow, not afraid that someone could prey upon them," House Speaker Dustin Burrows said. "To the survivors: we hear you, we see you, and what happened to you should never have happened. We must do better."

Burrows said the Texas House welcomes partnering with Abbott in the next session to "turn these initiatives into action and make sure no other child suffers what you have suffered."

"I've learned that healing doesn't mean pretending the pain never happened, it means deciding what you're going to do with it," said Kyreeá Flores, a survivor of educator abuse who spoke at the roundtable. "What happened to me should have never happened, but if my story can help another child be seen sooner or help recognize the warning signs, then I'm going to use my voice to do that."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.