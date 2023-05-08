Texas Democrats push for gun safety laws in the wake of the Allen mall shooting

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Democratic state lawmakers held an emotional news conference Monday morning in Austin, advocating for the Texas Legislature to pass new gun safety laws.

Members of both the State Senate and Texas House of Representatives spoke, alongside relatives of the victims of last year's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

They focused on House Bill 2744, which is pending in the House Select Committee on Community Safety. Among the provisions, the bill would raise the legal age to 21 for someone to buy an AR-style firearm, and prohibit the sale of a firearm to someone who's intoxicated or who has an active protective order.

This bill received a hearing in the committee on April 19, but no action has been taken since. It is the only gun safety bill filed by Texas Democrats to even have a hearing.

#NEW Chair of Senate Democratic Caucus @carolalvarado says what’s frustrating is their hands are tied to get gun reform bills heard in committee. She says, “This is insane y’all.” Behind her are families of the victims of last year’s deadly mass shooting in Uvalde. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/WZcqvSWRA8 — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) May 8, 2023

There is no word yet on what impact, if any, Saturday's deadly mass shooting in Allen will have on the final weeks of the Texas Legislature.

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for more gun laws, but don't have the votes to get legislation passed.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio), whose district includes represents Uvalde, has filed numerous gun safety related bills.

They include Senate Bill 144, which would keep guns away from people considered to be dangerous by a judge. And Senate Bill 145, which would raise the legal age to sell any firearm to 21.

Neither have received a hearing in a committee.

Both bills were referred to the State Affairs Committee Feb. 15.

Senator Gutierrez released a statement after the Allen shooting, saying in part, "Texas lawmakers need to have the political courage to get something done about gun violence. It is sad that this has become our everyday reality. Thanks to the Republican regime that has led Texas for the last 30 years, gun laws are looser than ever."

The Republican majorities in both the Texas House and Senate don't support increasing gun restrictions in Texas.

Gov. Abbott has said the state is focused on passing bills to increase spending on mental health by $3 billion this session.

The regular legislative session ends in three weeks, so time is running out for bills to be approved.