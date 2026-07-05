Texas Democratic Party Chairman says the party needs to "stop this limited thinking" and the GOP party "must be real scared"

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder said Democrats need to get "bigger" and "bolder", and that the Republican party "must be real scared" after their Dallas national convention announcement last week.

Scudder sat down with Jack Fink after Scudder was recently re-elected for his position at the Democratic Party's convention in Corpus Christi.

He said that Democrats need to change their game.

"We've got to stop this limited thinking as Democrats," said Scudder. "Well, we're just trying to stop what they're doing. We've got to get bigger. We've got to get bolder."

"They've gotten into this kind of loser mentality of just trying to figure out how to survive as a party. These folks in Texas are looking for leaders that have solutions for their problems. And that's what I'm wanting the party to do."

RNC Convention in Dallas

President Trump announced last week that the Republican Party will hold its first-ever national convention in Dallas ahead of the midterm elections in September of this year. It's an unusual event aimed at boosting turnout in races that will decide whether the party maintains control of Congress.

The last time the Republican Party held a convention in Dallas was 1984.

This is also before the highly anticipated Texas Senate race between Republican nominee Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic candidate Rep. James Talarico in November, which is virtually a dead heat.

"They must be real scared," said Scudder in response to the announcement. "They could have gone anywhere in this country. There's all kinds of really raucous races. Iowa, Maine. Alaska. We see fights that are happening right now in Georgia. But they chose Texas. I think that should tell you something about their internal polling."

Scudder continued by saying this decision by Republicans tells him to continue to work on the path they're on.

"I'm going to work every single day," Scudder said. "Like, I'm two points down. And I don't believe pollsters decide elections. I don't believe previous elections decide elections. I think that people do."

Scudder re-elected in overwhelming vote

Scudder's re-election puts him in his role for another four years. He shared why he thinks he was re-elected for another term.

"They're excited to see that we're organizing in 254 counties around the state, that we're not just camping out in major metros, that we're focusing on organizing, that we're focusing on our grassroots," said Scudder.

"For years, Democrats have thought that you could just lock a bunch of consultants in a room in Austin and buy your way out of this problem. That's just simply not the case," he said. "You have to be doing the work on the ground. Elections are not one top-down; it's bottom-up. And I think that's a that's a that's something that resonates with the grassroots of our party."

He referenced election wins in races across Texas, including the Pearland and Leander mayoral races and Senate District 9 in Tarrant County.

"So I think that they just are very happy with the direction of the party," said Scudder. "As we're moving forward, we are united with one vision of being a party that takes on institutions on behalf of working-class people."