Abbott takes additional steps to regulate data centers in Texas amid tightening polls in Governor's race

During his affordability tour in rural Texas on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott used his strongest language yet to discuss the data center industry.

"What we have seen is a necessity to rein in an industry that was completely out of control," Abbott said.

Over the past eight days, Abbott has brought two more state agencies into efforts to regulate data centers. On Monday, he directed the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, to halt permits sought by data centers while regulators complete a comprehensive audit of how much power and water proposed data centers will use.

Last week, Abbott directed the Texas Water Development Board, or TWDB, to ensure major water users, including data centers, comply with state water-use reporting laws.

CBS News Texas

In Gainesville, Abbott told CBS News Texas, "We've broadened the scope of what the hurdles are that data centers must clear before they're able to move forward."

Last month, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa told CBS News Texas that she was skeptical of the governor's pause on new data center permits, which he put in place over the summer.

Abbott also required data centers to provide their own power, add power to the grid, decrease electricity costs for residents, protect communities' water, and not pass their costs on to Texans.

"The Governor says he's issued a pause on any new data center approvals, but we know that he can change his mind November 4th," Hinojosa said.

In an interview last month in Fort Worth, Abbott told CBS News Texas the pause was working. When CBS News Texas asked in Gainesville whether the new steps meant the pause wasn't working, Abbott replied, "First of all, the pause since I put it in place has worked. All data centers were coming out and fully announcing they were in full compliance with what I said, what I set forth. We are adding additional measures to make sure there's not just new data centers, but any data center now that requires any permit in the state of Texas now comes to a halt."

He also said ERCOT indicated its audits of data centers would take until at least December and that the work by ERCOT, PUCT, TWDB, and TCEQ would be needed by lawmakers to develop new rules and regulations for data centers.

Abbott, Hinojosa, and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers support ending state sales tax incentives for data centers that lawmakers previously approved.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Abbott leading Hinojosa by 2.2 percentage points, 48.3% to 46.1%.

When asked whether the polls reflect high food, gas, and diesel prices nationally or the unpopularity of data centers, 765-kilovolt transmission lines, and Flock cameras, Abbott said, "Polls don't win elections, and polls are often wrong. What I'm confident about is exactly where my campaign stands and the outcome. I'm going to win this race. The important thing I'm working on is not just winning my race. I'm also focused on helping other candidates up and down the ballot. I've got a broader goal, and that's to keep Texas, Texas."

The tighter polls in the governor's race come about a month before early voting begins in Texas on Monday, Oct. 19. Election Day is six weeks away, on Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5.

Watch Eye on Politics at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS News Texas on air and streaming.

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