Leader of Texas burglary ring targeting high-end homes sentenced to 37 years for organized crime

COLLIN COUNTY – The ringleader of a Houston-based burglary ring that targeted 10 residents of Asian, South Asian and Middle Eastern descent for gold, jewelry and cash has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for organized criminal activity.

Sergio Cardenas-Salinas, 30, of Houston

Sergio Cardenas-Salinas, 30, of Houston, orchestrated the high-profile home invasions across Collin County, leading a group of burglars from Guatemala, Honduras and Venezuela.

The crimes occurred from July to September 2023 in Plano, Prosper, and McKinney.

"Collin County will not tolerate criminal illegal aliens targeting our law-abiding citizens," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a release. "Cardenas-Salinas had no right to be in this county, let alone this country. This lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message: we will protect our community from those who come here to commit crimes."

Willis' office said the burglars targeted homes where they believed substantial amounts of cash and valuables were stored.

Plano police linked the suspects through vehicle tracking, phone records and surveillance footage. According to the Collin County District Attorney's Office, nine people involved in the burglaries were ultimately apprehended.

Cardenas-Salinas, who was previously deported twice and returned illegally, provided instructions on the homes to target and how the stolen gold should be divided, authorities said. He also previously served six months in prison after being convicted of attempted deadly conduct.