Texas Baptist Men send volunteers to Florida for Idalia recovery

LIVE OAK, Fla. (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas Baptist Men is sending another team to Florida to help with Idalia recovery.

The Collin County and Deep East Texas Chainsaw teams will head to Live Oak, where President Biden was Saturday.

They'll clear fallen trees, limbs and debris from the storm.

The teams head out Sunday and will be in Florida through Sept. 17.

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force One to the state. They sent 46 members and four rescue boats to assist in any way they are needed.