Texas organizations send assistance to Florida as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall

Texas search and rescue teams on standby to help Florida amid Hurricane Idalia

FLORIDA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Texas search and rescue team is leaving for Florida to help with Hurricane Idalia.

Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force One to the state.

They are sending 46 members and four rescue boats to assist in any way they are needed.

The hurricane is a Category 3 storm as of Wednesday morning. Winds of up to 125 mph and life threatening storm surges are possible.

CBS News Texas

A state of emergency has been declared and evacuation orders have been issued for counties across Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard has more than 5,000 troops ready for search and rescue missions.

Texas Baptist Men are also gearing up and getting ready to deploy to Florida's Gulf Coast if needed.

Yesterday, Rand Jenkins with Texas Baptist Men spoke to CBS News Texas, saying all crews are on standby. That includes their flood recovery teams, shower and laundry trucks and mass feeding units.